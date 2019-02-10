Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428 BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

February 11, 2019 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER ………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ……………………………………. Mr. Umphres

Volunteers in USD 428 Learning Centers

USD 428 appreciates the many persons who generously volunteer to assist in various capacities in the schools. The summary indicates that volunteers provide an estimated 123.05 hours each week across the district, with many additional hours relating to special events. Thanks to all who volunteer their time for the benefit of students. (Attachment 2.0)

3. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

Board Members’ Comments

USD 428 Education Foundation

Written Communications / Correspondence

4. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Second Reading of School Calendars ……………………………….. Mr. Umphres

Development of the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school calendars were presented for BOE review in January. Review and approval of two upcoming school years will allow administration, staff and students to plan accordingly.

B. Approval of BOE Policies ……………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

At the meeting of 1/14/2019, BOE members heard a first reading of KASB-recommended new and revised policies. At this second reading the administration recommends approval. (Attachment 4.B)

Revision ADA School Census

Revision BCAC Special Meetings

Revision CN Public Records

Revision EBBE Emergency and Safety Drills

Revision GAAC Sexual Harassment (for staff)

Revision GAACA Racial and Disability Harassment: Employees)

Revision GAAF Emergency Safety Interventions

Deleted GAAF ESI Acknowledgement Form

Revision GAAF ESI Form Revision

Revision GACA Positions

Revision GAOC Use of Tobacco Products and Nicotine Delivery Devices

Revision JCAC Interrogation and Investigations

Revision JCDAA Tobacco and Nicotine Delivery Devices

Revision JGEC Sexual Harassment (for students)

Revision JGECA Racial and Disability Harassment

Revision JGFG Student Accidents and Health Emergencies

Revision KCB Custodial and Non-Custodial Parent Rights

Deleted MK Educational Agency Relations

5. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval to Request 2019-2020 E-Rate Funding ………………. Mr. Umphres

Administration requests BOE approval for 2019-2020 E-rate funding requests, as itemized below.

Vendor Fee Less E-Rate Year Cost

Nex-Tech Wireless (Wide Area Network) $40,988.40 $32,790.72 $8,197.68

Nex-Tech Internet (Internet) $8,700.00 $6,960.00 $1,740.00

NCS – St. George Ks (cable/switches) $182,784.25 $146,227.40 $36,556.85

TOTAL $232,472.65 $185,978.12 $46,494.53

B. Approval for purchase of Chromebooks and iPads …………….. Mr. Umphres

Device Quantity Cost Total Expenditure

Chromebook 1,100 $303.00 $333,300.00

iPad 150 $307.33 $46,099.50

$379,399.50

C. Approval to Release bid for Flooring (Lincoln/Jefferson) …… Mr. Umphres

D. GBHS Schedule…………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

The GBHS Building Leadership Team has conducted a schedule study comparing a seven-period schedule versus an eight-period schedule. Mrs. Tim Friess will be present to provide details to the board.

E. Adoption of HS and MS English Language Arts ……………….. Mr. Umphres

After piloting an English curriculum for GBMS and GBHS since last school year, the English Curriculum Committee supports the adoption of Pearson’s myPerspectives as the English curriculum resource for the middle school and high school. Members from the committee will present their recommendation to the board. This will be a first reading of the proposal.

6. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT ……………. Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. Kansas Assessment Program (KAP) State Testing:

State testing season is upon us again. English Language Proficiency Assessment (KELPA) is in process and other subject testing will begin March 11. Over the next two months, students in grades 3 through 8, and students in grade 10 will be assessed in Reading and in Math. Students in grades 5, 8 and 11 will be assessed in Science.

B. Professional Development Plan update:

Kristen Anderson, representative for Visible Learning, will be on site for the staff curriculum day on February 25. An update for current and future professional development plans will be presented to the board.

C. Curriculum Meeting Minutes (Attachments 6.C)

Curriculum Steering Committee: 1/28/19

Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 2/4/19

7. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………. Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Legislative Update:

B. Work Session discussion:

C. Summer Projects:

D. Parent Teacher Conference Dates: USD 428’s Parent Teacher conferences are scheduled on February 18, 19, and 21, 2019.

E. Approval of Contributions: (Attachment 7.E)

8. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………. Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

9. CONSENT AGENDA…………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (January 14, 30, and 31, 2019)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report (Attachment 9,C)

10. UPCOMING DATES…………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

GBHS Hall of Fame: Friday, February 15, 2019. Luncheon Banquet at 11:45 a.m. at Stone Ridge Country Club, Induction Ceremony at approximately 7:10 p.m. between Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball Games at GBHS. Inductee: Matt Friedeman

No School: February 22– NO SCHOOL

BOE Study Session:

BOE Luncheon Meeting: The next BOE luncheon meeting scheduled for noon February 28, 2019 at Lincoln Elementary School.

IBB Negotiation Meeting: 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the District Education Center.

11. ADJOURNMENT …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres