Man gets prison for rapes, burglaries at Kan. apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man found guilty of sexually assaulting and burglarizing victims at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison.

Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office announced 36-year-old Adalberto Mata-Deras was sentenced Friday. A judge ordered lifetime post-release supervision and registration as a sex offender for Meta-Deras

Mata-Deras was convicted last April of two counts of rape, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated burglary and interference with law enforcement.

The case stemmed from multiple sexual assaults and burglaries reported at Woodview Apartments between August 2014 and October 2016.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence linked Mata-Deras to one of the victim’s apartments.