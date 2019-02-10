League of Women Voters to hold monthly meeting Tuesday

The League of Women Voters of Great Bend will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 12, at 12:00 at the Walnut Bowl.

The program will be presented by Jari Marietta. She will be leading the discussion on the acceptance of the new position of the League on the the Department of Children and Families. The position has not been updated since it was still SRS,and many changes have occured since then. Discussion and suggestions submitted by the local League will be considered. Time is always allowed for questions an discussion from the floor as submitted by the members and the public.

The public is invited to attend and ask questions. Lunch is informal and discussion is always welcome.

The League is a non-partisan organization commited to informing the public on important local, state, and national issues. Membership is open to both men and women. The League registers voters and works at educating thos voters on govermental issues.