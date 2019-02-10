Lady Panther wrestlers 4th at State

The Great Bend Panther girls wrestling team finished 4th out of 79 teams Saturday at the State Girls Wrestling Tournament in McPherson.

Breanna Ridgeway (132) and Destiny Lewis (152) both brought home gold medals with first place finishes while Marissa Hanrahan was 3rd at 132.

Team Scores

1 McPherson 113.0

2 Fort Scott 110.0

3 Spring Hill 92.0

4 Great Bend 76.0

Great Bend Results

106: Natalie Garza (Great Bend) – DNP

Round 1 – Nichole Moore (Nickerson) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (Fall 1:12)

Round 2 – Ryiasia McDoud (Wichita-West) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (Fall 3:51)

Round 3 – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

132: Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend) – 1st

Round 1 – Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend) over Neaveh Tauer (Spring Hill) (Fall 0:51)

Round 2 – Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend) over PAYTON WALK (Tribune-Greeley County) (Fall 0:36)

Round 3 – Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend) over Justine Kennington (Ottawa) (MD 12-4)

Round 4 – Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend) over maya ogden (Hoyt-Royal Valley) (Fall 3:18)

Round 5 – Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend) over Gianna Culbert (Burlingame) (Fall 2:49)

170: Kyeal Mogbo (Great Bend) – 8th

Round 1 – Amell Teo (Shawnee Mission Northwest) over Kyeal Mogbo (Great Bend) (Fall 1:31)

Round 2 – Fatima Ortiz (Wichita-North) over Kyeal Mogbo (Great Bend) (Fall 1:12)

Round 3 – Tannah Forbes (Atchison) over Kyeal Mogbo (Great Bend) (Fall 1:55)

7th Place Match – Kylee Eastwood (LaCygne-Prairie View) over Kyeal Mogbo (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

182: Brook Jones (Great Bend) – 6th

Round 2 – Brook Jones (Great Bend) over Madison Skytte (McPherson) (Fall 4:25)

Round 3 – Kylie Meredith (Sabetha) over Brook Jones (Great Bend) (Fall 1:36)

Round 4 – Brook Jones (Great Bend) over Martha Vizcarra (Kansas City-Sumner Academy) (Dec 6-4)

Round 5 – Maranda Bell (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) over Brook Jones (Great Bend) (Fall 0:54)

5th Place Match – Trinity Ervin (Emporia) over Brook Jones (Great Bend) (Fall 1:31)

120 B: Natasha Reyes (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Natasha Reyes (Great Bend) over Ivy Nyamweya (Goddard-Eisenhower) (Fall 3:29)

Quarterfinals – Rhiannon Cacavio (Goodland) over Natasha Reyes (Great Bend) (Fall 5:25)

Cons. Round 2 – Natasha Reyes (Great Bend) over Daisy Emmerson (Fort Scott) (DQ)

Cons. Semis – Natalie Robertson (Fort Scott) over Natasha Reyes (Great Bend) (Fall 2:39)

106 C: Ali Pierce (Great Bend) – 7th

Round 1 – Madyson Haidusek (Riley County) over Ali Pierce (Great Bend) (MD 12-2)

Round 2 – Azela Solis (Campus, Derby) over Ali Pierce (Great Bend) (SV-1 8-6)

Round 3 – Rebeccah Jones (Pittsburg) over Ali Pierce (Great Bend) (Dec 12-10)

7th Place Match – Ali Pierce (Great Bend) over Alexis Herron (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) (Fall 1:06)

132 B: Marissa Hanrahan (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 1 – Marissa Hanrahan (Great Bend) over Kimberly Ourada (Altamont-Labette County) (Fall 0:55)

Round 2 – Marissa Hanrahan (Great Bend) over Tehya Osage (Emporia) (Fall 2:19)

Round 3 – Madyson Gray (Lawrence-Free State) over Marissa Hanrahan (Great Bend) (Fall 3:18)

3rd Place Match – Marissa Hanrahan (Great Bend) over Alyssa Veale (Burden-Central) (Fall 1:47)

152 B: Destiny Lewis (Great Bend) – 1st

Round 1 – Destiny Lewis (Great Bend) over Alyssa Troyer (St. George-Rock Creek) (Fall 0:34)

Round 3 – Destiny Lewis (Great Bend) over Britney Aporelo (Wichita-North) (Fall 1:14)

Round 4 – Destiny Lewis (Great Bend) over Sailor Peterson (McPherson) (Fall 1:36)

Round 5 – Destiny Lewis (Great Bend) over MacKenzie Kravitz (Girard) (Fall 0:20)

113 C: Jazmin Castellanos (Great Bend) – DNP

Quarterfinals – Aaliyah Bueno (Topeka West) over Jazmin Castellanos (Great Bend) (Fall 5:05)

Cons. Round 2 – Sierra Miller (Eureka) over Jazmin Castellanos (Great Bend) (Dec 4-1)