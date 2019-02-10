KDOT awards $8.5 million in Transportation Alternatives projects including Ellsworth and Russell

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has selected 23 projects for inclusion in its Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program for Federal Fiscal Year 2020.

Eligible projects under this federal program include facilities for pedestrians and bicycles; scenic or historical highway programs; landscaping and scenic beautification; historic preservation of transportation facilities; conversion of abandoned railway corridors to trails; control or removal of outdoor advertising; archaeological planning and research related to transportation; and the Safe Routes to School program.

KDOT received 46 applications from eligible project sponsors requesting nearly $36.9 million in federal funds. Cities and counties across the state submitted applications for the TA program, which were received during an open application period from June 14, 2018, to Sept. 10, 2018.

“We were happy to see so many quality applications from across the state this year. This proves how popular the TA program is and how important these types of projects are to Kansas communities,” said Matt Messina, Coordinator of the Transportation Alternatives Program for KDOT. “The main goals of the TA program are to help provide communities with more transportation options and to preserve or improve what they already have, and that’s what these projects will do.”

KDOT reviews and evaluates every application and makes selections based on criteria developed using input from various internal departments and external partners, such as safety and network improvements, cost estimates, project readiness, public support and other factors such as geography and funding distribution. All project sponsors are required to provide at least 20 percent of the cost as a local cash match and are 100 percent responsible for non-participating items.

A full list of TA projects that are selected to receive an award is shown in the table below:

Applicant Project TA Funds Awarded Marysville Broadway Street and Railbed $ 91,626 Baldwin City Ped-Bike Connectivity Project $ 580,180 Eudora Bluejacket Trail: Phase 2 $ 283,824 Lawrence Lawrence Loop $ 480,000 Osage City Flint Hills Trail (thru the city) $ 1,000,000 TMTA Bikeshare Expansion $ 49,522 Council Grove Riverwalk trail north Extension $ 421,029 Salina Smoky Hill River Renewal $ 167,514 Ellsworth Stormwater Management $ 517,960 Beloit SRTS Phase 2 c $ 372,312 Council Grove SRTS Phase 1 $ 12,000 Strong City Strong City SRTS $ 12,000 Russell U.S. 281 Hwy Sidewalk $ 248,000 Girard Western Ave. Pedestrian Facility $ 208,765 Ottawa K-68/Main Street Multimodal $ 351,450 Pittsburg Memorial Drive Trail Project $ 88,000 Pleasanton Pedestrian Trails Plan $ 320,720 Arkansas City Hike-bike trail extension $ 840,091 Minneola Accessible Walkways $ 275,989 Scott City Santa Fe Street Rail Trail $ 315,000 Garden City 8th Street Cultural District $ 750,000 Ulysses City of Ulysses SRTS Phase 1 $ 12,000 KDWPT FHT: 17th St to Lewelling Rd. $ 1,080,762 23 projects $ 8,478,744