Industrial Hemp Research Program Applications Now Available

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Industrial Hemp Research Program are now available on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website. Applications are now posted as the regulations for the program became effective today.

The Kansas Legislature passed K.S.A. 2-3901 et seq. in April 2018, enacting the Alternative Crop Research Act and charging KDA with implementing the new Industrial Hemp Research Program. The program allows for the licensing of growers, distributors and processors of industrial hemp as part of a research program. To be considered for a research license for the 2019 growing season, applicants must submit a research license application, including a research proposal, along with all required attachments, applicable fees, and fingerprint cards and waiver forms to submit to a state and national criminal history check.

All application materials must be submitted in complete form to KDA by Friday, March 1, 2019, to be considered for a license. The applications will be reviewed and background check information will be submitted to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and applications that meet all requirements will be approved for licensure. Upon conditional approval, applicants will be required to pay the license fee and then will be issued a license.

KDA is committed to serving Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses and providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy. The opportunity to grow a new crop in Kansas offers potential for diversification for Kansas farmers looking for an alternative crop, or for new farming enterprises interested in cultivating industrial hemp.

The application forms and additional instruction — along with much more information about the new Industrial Hemp Research Program in Kansas — can be found at the KDA industrial hemp website: agriculture.ks.gov/IndustrialHemp. Please address questions about the applications or the Industrial Hemp Research Program to KDA.industrialhemp@ks.gov or call KDA at 785-564-6700.