Great Bend student at FHSU to present at the Topeka Capitol

Undergraduate researchers from Fort Hays State University will present their research projects at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, in Topeka as part of the Kansas Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol.

Students will join other undergraduates from Kansas Board of Regents public four-year universities on the first-floor rotunda of the Capitol building.

“This prestigious event is an opportunity for our state legislators and visitors to the Capitol to see the quality of research our undergraduate students are engaged in,” said Leslie Paige, director of Fort Hays State’s Office of Scholarship and Sponsored Projects.

Brief poster presentations will be given to students, faculty, KBOR members, state lawmakers, and members of the public from across the state. The event is intended to raise awareness of research being conducted by undergraduate students.

This event also highlights the importance of transformational educational opportunities available to students at these institutions.

“This event showcases the significance of undergraduate discovery and research activities at FHSU, and provides a sample of our contributions to Kansas communities and academic disciplines,” said Paige.

Students presenting are listed in alphabetical order.

Brittany Duer, Chapman senior majoring in agriculture, will present on “Analyzing Soil Health under Cover Crops and No Cover Crops in Western Kansas Dryland Farming.” Cordell Cyr, Clyde junior majoring in agricultural business, and Kinzie Bangerter, Leoti junior majoring in agriculture, were co-investigators. The team was mentored by Dr. Ammar Bhandari, assistant professor of agriculture.

Kiley Heine, Great Bend senior majoring in sociology, will present “Attitudes about Municipal Water Conservation and Participation in City-Sponsored Conservation Initiatives.” Heine’s co-investigator was Diane Hernandez-Ramirez, Kansas City senior majoring in organizational leadership. Dr. Amanda Buday, assistant professor of sociology, served as the research mentor.

Zoey Wallis, Littleton, Colo., junior majoring in biology, will present on “PCR Assay to detect Porcine Endogenous Retroviruses (PERV) A, B, and C.” Dr. Eric Gillock, professor of biological sciences, served as the research mentor.

Jacob Lutgen, Basehor senior majoring in chemistry, will present “RNA Interference of X-Box Binding Protein in ‘Acyrthosiphon pisum’.” Lutgen’s research mentor was Dr. James Balthazor, assistant professor of chemistry.

Haley Jones, Clay Center junior majoring in psychology, will present “Military Troops: Protecting the Mental Health of Those That Protect Us.” Brooke Mann, instructor of psychology, served as the research mentor.

The public is invited to view the posters and talk to the student researchers.