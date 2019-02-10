Community Wide Revival underway in Barton County

Usually, religion does not mix well with politics. Barton County Commissioner Don Davis did not hold back last week on what he felt was the key to making the community great.

There are several programs organized in Barton County that are carried out with the intent of helping out community members through struggles or to get them back on track.

Davis felt it was time to start leaning on our faith and promoted a community wide revival happening this week in Great Bend.

Don Davis Audio

“Revive the Church & Redeem the City” starts Sunday, February 10 and will continue through Friday, February 15 at the Great Bend Events Center, 3110 10th Street. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the worship service starting at 6:30 p.m. Each night will include a message by various local pastors and ministers. Childcare is provided for children ages nine months through four years.