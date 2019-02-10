Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors
Sunday, February 10th
467 NW 20 Ave, Great Bend
Price: $225,000
1:30P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
473 W 4th Street, Hoisington
Price: $199,900
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
133 E State Rd Hwy 4, Hoisington
Price: $123,900
1:30P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
221 E 4th Street, Hoisington
Price: $109,900
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
3137 Morton St, Great Bend
Price: $89,900
1:30P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
222 E 4th, Hoisington, Great Bend
Price: $89,900
1:00P – 2:30P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2919 Broadway Avenue, Great Bend
Price: $85,000
1:00P – 2:30P
Carr Auction
CLICK FOR DETAILS
More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!