Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball announces new promotions

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce the promotions of Austin Coyan, CPA, CFE, Jenni Edwards, CPA, Melissa Ille, CPA, Lynda Jamison, and Donya Savoie.

“It’s always exciting to watch our professionals grow and take on new roles,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “I’d like to extend a sincere congratulations to these valued members of our team. They have all demonstrated an impressive dedication to both the firm and our clients. We are excited to watch their continued growth in these new roles.”

A member of the ABBB team since 2013, Austin Coyan, CPA, CFE, moves from manager to senior manager. He is responsible for preparing taxes, completing audits and reviews, and carrying out fraud exams. Coyan graduated magna cum laude from Wichita State University in 2013, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Kansas Society of CPAs (KSCPA), and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). A Great Bend resident, Coyan serves as Steering Committee Chair of the Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) and co-chairs Barton County Habitat for Humanity.

Starting as a summer intern with ABBB in 2014, Jenni Edwards, CPA, came on board full time as a staff accountant in 2017. She now assumes a senior staff accountant position. Edwards attended Sterling College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Economics. She is a member of the AICPA and the KSCPA. Edwards and her husband, Matt, live in Ellinwood.

A member of the ABBB team since 2006, Melissa Ille, CPA, takes on the role of senior manager. A graduate of Fort Hays State University, she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2004 and a Master of Business Administration in 2006. She is a member of the AICPA and the KSCPA. Ille resides in Great Bend.

Lynda Jamison has been with ABBB since 2013. She previously served as a client services specialist and now steps into a senior client services specialist position. In this capacity, she performs a variety of services, including payroll, payroll tax, sales tax, bookkeeping, individual income tax, and client training. Jamison holds a bachelor’s degree in both Business Administration and Organizational Management from Barclay College. She lives in Great Bend with her husband, Mike. Together they have two children, Bruce and Bethany.

Donya Savoie joined the ABBB team in 2015 as a client services specialist. She now transitions into the role of senior client services specialist where she is responsible for payroll preparation, payroll quarterly and year-end reporting, income tax preparation, sales tax reporting, and client training. Savoie is a graduate of Barton Community College and previously served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves. She lives in Great Bend with her husband, Greg.