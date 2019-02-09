Sunday Weather

Sunday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 18 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night A slight chance of freezing drizzle and sleet before 3am, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 3am and 5am, then a slight chance of drizzle after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday A chance of drizzle, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of drizzle and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow. Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 38.