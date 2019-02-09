Sunday Weather

Sunday
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 18 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of freezing drizzle and sleet before 3am, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 3am and 5am, then a slight chance of drizzle after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A chance of drizzle, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
A slight chance of drizzle and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 38.