Sunday Sports Headlines

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kamau Stokes scored 20 points and Big 12-leading Kansas State used a big run late to finally get past undermanned Baylor for a 70-63 victory. The Wildcats took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Cartier Diarra with just over 6 minutes left. That was the start of an 11-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Stokes, who also made four free throws in the final half-minute.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson scored 25 points, Ochai Agbaji hit five 3s and had 23 points, and No. 13 Kansas shrugged off a slow start to beat Oklahoma State 84-72. Devon Dotson added 18 points while Mitch Lightfoot provided a big lift off the bench for the Jayhawks, who were playing their first game without starting guard Lagerald Vick. Cameron McGriff scored 22 for the Cowboys before fouling out.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kendric Davis scored season-high 22 points and TCU stunned No. 17 Iowa State 92-83 for its first road win over a Top 25 team in 21 years. Kouat Noi, Desmond Bane and Alex Robinson each had 17 for the Horned Frogs. They used a staggering 27-4 first-half run to blow past the Cyclones and greatly boost their NCAA Tournament chances.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Davide Moretti scored 14 points to help No. 18 Texas Tech roll past Oklahoma 66-54. Jarrett Culver scored 13 points and Matt Mooney and Brandone Francis each added 11 for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech held Oklahoma to 36 percent shooting to claim its fourth win in five games. Rashard Odomes scored 14 points for the Sooners, who lost their fourth straight game.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Courtney Ramey tied a career-high with 19 points as Texas made light work of West Virginia for a 75-53 win. The Longhorns (14-10, 6-5 Big 12) dominated just about every facet of the game to pick up their third win in the last four games. Texas made nine 3-pointers in the rout and outrebounded the Mountaineers 42-34.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Homer Bailey and the Kansas City Royals and agreed to a minor contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training. The 32-year-old has spent his entire 12-year career in Cincinnati, making 212 starts and going 67-77 with a 4.56 ERA. Bailey was traded from the Reds to the Dodgers in a seven-player deal in December, then was released and became a free agent. Bailey has thrown a pair of no-hitters.

National Headlines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — RJ Barrett pumped in 26 points and fellow freshman Zion Williamson added 18 as second-ranked Duke toppled the No. 3 Cavaliers, 81-71. Duke nailed 13 of its 21 3-point attempts, with Barrett hitting 6 of 10 in the Blue Devils’ seventh consecutive victory. Barrett hit his first five tries from 3-point range, the fifth giving Duke a 29-15 lead after less than 12 minutes of play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top-ranked Tennessee ran its team-record winning streak to 18 games by getting 16 points from Grant Williams in a 73-61 victory over Florida. Admiral Schofield scored 14 points, Jordan Bowden had 13 and Jordan Bone added 10 with a team-high five assists as the Volunteers moved to 22-1. Tennessee held Florida to a total of three points for a stretch of over nine minutes, enabling the Vols to turn an 8-5 deficit into a 22-11 advantage.

UNDATED (AP) — Brandon Clarke scored 24 points and blocked three shots as No. 4 Gonzaga ripped Saint Mary’s, 94-46 for its 14th consecutive victory. Fifth-ranked Kentucky won its 10th in a row as PJ Washington scored 23 points and Keldon Johnson added 13 in a 71-67 victory at Mississippi State. — No. 6 Nevada avenged its only loss of the season in a dominating 91-62 win over New Mexico.

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden reached the 30-point mark for the 29th straight game, but his 42 points came in Houston’s 117-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Russell Westbrook matched a league record with his ninth straight triple-double, furnishing 21 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds. Paul George topped Harden’s 42-point effort by dropping in 45 to help the Thunder overcome a 26-point deficit and win for the 10th time in 11 games.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Tennessee 73 Florida 61

Final (2) Duke 81 (3) Virginia 71

Final (4) Gonzaga 94 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 46

Final (5) Kentucky 71 Mississippi St. 67

Final (6) Nevada 91 New Mexico 62

Final (7) Michigan 61 (19) Wisconsin 52

Final OT (8) North Carolina 88 Miami 85

Final (9) Michigan St. 79 Minnesota 55

Final (10) Marquette 66 (14) Villanova 65

Final Clemson 59 (11) Virginia Tech 51

Final (13) Kansas 84 Oklahoma St. 72

Final (15) Purdue 81 Nebraska 62

Final OT (22) Florida St. 80 (16) Louisville 75

Final TCU 92 (17) Iowa St. 83

Final (18) Texas Tech 66 Oklahoma 54

Final (21) LSU 83 Auburn 78

Final (23) Buffalo 90 Cent. Michigan 76

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Utah 125 San Antonio 105

Final Indiana 105 Cleveland 90

Final Charlotte 129 Atlanta 120

Final Toronto 104 N-Y Knicks 99

Final Washington 134 Chicago 125

Final Memphis 99 New Orleans 90

Final L.A. Clippers 123 Boston 112

Final Oklahoma City 117 Houston 112

Final Orlando 103 Milwaukee 83