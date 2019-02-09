Saturday Sports Headlines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — JJ Redick scored a season-high 34 points and Jimmy Butler had 22 as the Philadelphia 76ers downed the Denver Nuggets, 117-110. Tobias Harris was productive in his Sixers debut, scoring 14 points, grabbing eight rebounds and hitting a go-ahead basket with under four minutes to play. Philadelphia retired Moses Malone’s jersey No. 2 at halftime after unveiling a statue of the three-time NBA most valuable player at their practice facility earlier in the day.

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Curry shook off a poor shooting performance by scoring 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s 117-107 win over the Suns in Phoenix. Klay Thompson scored 25 points in the Warriors’ 18th consecutive victory against the Suns. Kevin Durant added 21 points and DeMarcus Cousins 18 as the two-time defending champs improved to 39-15, 2 ½ games ahead of second-place Denver in the Western Conference standings.

DALLAS (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth in a row as Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered 29 points and 17 points in a 122-107 victory at Dallas. Brook Lopez scored 20 points for the Bucks, who lead the NBA at 41-13 following a pair of six-win runs on either side of a loss. Malcolm Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe each had 18 points and Milwaukee shot 54 percent despite a 10-for-36 mark from 3-point range.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson was part of a four-way tie for the clubhouse lead when the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro Am was suspended by rain. Mickelson shot a 4-under that included three straight bogeys at Spyglass Hill. He’s tied with Lucas Glover, Paul Casey and Scott Langley at minus-10, although Jordan Spieth (speeth) was also at 10 under with two holes remaining when play was halted.

Friday Scores

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 120 N-Y Knicks 103

Final Washington 119 Cleveland 106

Final Philadelphia 117 Denver 110

Final Chicago 125 Brooklyn 106

Final Milwaukee 122 Dallas 107

Final Golden State 117 Phoenix 107

Final New Orleans 122 Minnesota 117

Final Sacramento 102 Miami 96