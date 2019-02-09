Rural Kansas fire station destroyed by fire

WAKEENEY — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a rural northwest Kansas fire station.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, a call was received by Trego County Communications that flames were coming out of Trego County Rural Fire Station One, according to a media release.

WaKeeney City Fire Department crews were dispatched to the building, located on the west edge of WaKeeney.

All four fire vehicles were able to be cleared from the building. Both WaKeeney City and Trego County Fire department personnel were on hand to fight the fire. Crews were on scene until after 6 p.m. The building is a total loss, along with all the gear and equipment located in the building.

Western Cooperative Electric Association, WaKeeney, offered to provide housing for the fire vehicles and will allow the department use of a building. Many offers were received by citizens in the area, but Western Co-op had a building large enough to house all equipment.

Trego County Rural Fire Chief Chad Mann said that is a sad day for Trego County Rural firefighters after losing their home station. However, the department will continue to respond to fires and continue rescue on wrecks thanks to the generosity of Western Coop Electric. The department is humbled by all the offers of gear and help from area fire departments.

The State Fire Marshal was called to assist with the investigation.