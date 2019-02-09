Notes from the National Sorghum Producers – “the voice of the sorghum industry”

Let’s Talk Farm Bill Implementation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now evaluating all provisions and establishing the necessary steps to implement the 2018 farm bill. During a Farm Foundation event on Tuesday, Deputy Secretary for Steve Censky, who leads the farm bill working group, said USDA will prioritize trade promotion efforts and conservation among others. He also mentioned plans for the USDA to host listening sessions for implementation areas. While the government is still working to avoid a shutdown later this month, general timelines for implementation for multiple provisions could roll out in the next few weeks. National Sorghum Producers set the stage in Washington last week during its annual fly-in for many implementation matters relating to sorghum and is actively engaging in discussions at state and federal levels. Shutdown on the Horizon?

There are only eight days until large government sections could shut down, again. However, leadership from both sides of the aisle indicates a deal will be met prior to the deadline. The hang-up continues to be on funding for border security. A 17 member bipartisan conference committee comprised of House and Senate lawmakers is currently working on a solution. President Trump has made plans to travel to El Paso, Texas, next week to promote his desires for U.S.-Mexico border security. Senate Committee Approves Wheeler Nomination

On Tuesday, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee advanced the nomination of Andrew Wheeler to be Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with an 11 to 10 vote. The vote was made shortly after National Sorghum Producers joined 62 other agricultural organizations on a letter supporting Wheeler’s nomination. The letter outlined the important role the EPA Administrator plays in the approval process of innovations and mitigations growers and livestock producers need to respond to uncertainties inherent to agriculture. Wheeler is highly qualified for the role of Administrator and has proven so during his time as Acting Administrator. NSP applauds the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and encourages the full Senate to approve Wheeler as EPA Administrator. Appeals Court Reconsidering Pesticide Ban

Agri-Pulse Reported this week that agricultural groups and the Environmental Protection Agency have persuaded the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision to ban chlorpyrifos. A majority of eligible judges in the circuit voted to reconsider the case with an expanded panel of judges. Last August, a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that EPA should ban all uses of the product, which is sold under the trade name Lorsban. No date for the new arguments has been scheduled. China Trade Talks Still in Progress

The meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will now take place after March 1—the date that tariffs could go up to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Two administration officials, however, have said the tariffs are likely to remain at 10 percent, made possible through a presidential order. Trade talks do seem to be moving, China is buying farm products, purchasing significant shipments of soybeans just this week. However, overall negotiations still take time. The trade deficit between the U.S. and China also fell for the first time in six months. Purdue University’s Ag Barometer reported farmer confidence shot up to its highest levels since June of last year, up 16 percentage points in January. The rise in confidence is largely due to the Trump Administration’s Market Facilitation Program. President Trump’s State of the Union Address

On Tuesday President Trump addressed Congress with his second State of the Union address. President Trump advocated for cooperation as he addressed a divided Congress and noted the 2018 farm bill as a bipartisan accomplishment last Congress. He also expressed his desire to secure the southern border and fund the government. Trade achievements with Mexico and Canada were also mentioned and he noted the new trade pact as one of the biggest items on the congressional agenda this year. President Trump also stressed the importance of ending unfair trade practices and trade deficits. WOTUS Hearing Scheduled

A public hearing on the Trump administration’s proposed rewrite of the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule has been rescheduled for Feb. 27 – 28, in Kansas City, Kansas, to provide interested parties the opportunity to present data, views and information concerning the proposed rule. The original public hearing for the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers proposal was postponed by the government shutdown last month. The agencies have submitted the proposed rule to the Office of the Federal Register, and it will be published separately in the Federal Register. The pre-publication WOTUS rule is available but will be replaced with the official version of the notice after it publishes. Sorghum in the Spotlight:

National Sorghum Producers has Big Week on The Hill – KGNC

Farm Leaders Address Trade with Washington Ahead of Planting Season – RFDTV Upcoming Sorghum Events

Feb. 12-14 2019 International Production and Processing Expo – Atlanta, GA

Feb. 26- March 2 Commodity Classic – Orlando, FL

Feb. 27-28 A&M AgriLife Extension Feed Grains Short Course – Amarillo, TX

March 1-2 Mid-South Farm & Gin Show – Memphis, TN For a full view of calendar events, visit the NSP website calendar. Market News – To view this week’s Gulf export grain report, click here.