Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

February 11, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, February 4, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: Bulk Mailing – Valuation Notices:

-After reviewing options, the Appraiser’s Office has determined that using The Master’s Touch

to create valuation notices, mailing labels and envelopes is the most effective method for printing

and mailing. Barbara Esfeld, County Appraiser, will provide details on this item.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-County officials are invited to attend the annual Township Meeting. The meeting begins at 9:00

a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 723 Main, Great Bend,

Kansas.

-The County Commissioners are invited to attend the 2019 Holy Family Elementary School

DARE graduation. The event begins at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Graduation will

be held in the School’s Lunchroom. Holy Family is located at 4200 Broadway, Great Bend,

Kansas.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, February 18, 2019, in observance of

Presidents Day. The Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department will

also be closed. The Landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. that day. Emergency

services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

9:30 a.m. – The Commission will leave for the annual Township Meeting. They are not

expected to return to the Courthouse.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County

Administrator, is scheduled for February 14, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.