Kansas man with 8 previous convictions sentenced for gun violation

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man with a felony conviction record was sentenced this week to seven years in federal prison for a firearm violation, according to U.S. Attorney Stephan McAllister.

Lucas Adam Wade Hall, 32, Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In his plea, he admitted that he was arrested with a Taurus 9 mm pistol, a Beretta 9 mm pistol and a Smith & Wesson .44 caliber revolver.

In April 2011, Hall was convicted in Reno County District Court of attempted kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness and aggravated battery. In September 2014, he was convicted in Reno County District Court of aggravated assault.

This case was prosecuted as part of Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhood, which targets armed offenders with a record of felony convictions. Hall has eight previous convictions including aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and kidnapping, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.