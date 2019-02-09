Kansas man dies after ejected when pickup rolls

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford pickup driven by Ernesto Flores, 26, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 235 just north of West Street.

The pickup left the roadway into the median and the driver overcorrected.

The pickup then left the roadway to the right, rolled and the driver was ejected.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.