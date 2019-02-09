Kansas man, 3 teens hospitalized after interstate crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY —Four people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Suburban driven by Mark E. Womacks, 54, Atlanta, Kansas, was northbound on Interstate 135 just north of Smoky Valley Road.

The vehicle left the road through the median into the southbound lanes.

The suburban struck a northbound 2008 Dodge pickup driven byAustin Lee Davis, Benkleman, Nebraska, left the road again, traveled up a hill through a KDOT fence, down a hill, hit a large bump, vaulted into the air and came to rest right side up facing west.

Womack and passengers on the suburban Michael Harrison, 15; Tatum Lovsee, 13 and Christopher Riley, 14, were transported to the hospital in Salina. Davis was not injured. Harrison was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

The KHP did not report any additional information Saturday afternoon.