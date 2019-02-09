Kansas felon accused of forgery, mistreatment of dependent adult

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on a host of new charges.

Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday, police arrested 51-year-old Anthony Moss of Manhattan in the 400 Block of South Manhattan Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Activity report.

Moss is accused of giving a worthless check, theft by deception, mistreatment of dependent adult, two counts of forgery, two counts of making false information and a Riley County District Court Warrant for four counts of giving a worthless check.

Moss is being held total bond of $24,000.00.

Moss has previous convictions for theft, drugs, burglary and violations of the offender registration, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections