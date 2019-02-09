Friday High School Basketball Scores

Friday Boys Scores
Abilene 54, Wamego 44
Andale 62, Clearwater 25
Andover Central 73, Goddard 54
Ashland 55, Satanta 49
Attica 59, Burrton 48
Augusta 52, Buhler 38
BV North 80, Metro Academy 59
BV Northwest 57, BV West 49
Basehor-Linwood 71, Lansing 34
Baxter Springs 81, Frontenac 68
Belle Plaine 65, Conway Springs 38
Beloit 47, Russell 41
Berean Academy 55, Moundridge 31
Bishop Miege 70, St. James Academy 42
Bishop Seabury Academy 65, Veritas Christian 63, OT
Burden Central 29, Oxford 19
Caldwell 70, Sedan 28
Cedar Vale/Dexter 53, Udall 33
Central Plains 73, La Crosse 18
Centralia 59, Valley Heights 52
Cheney 59, Garden Plain 38
Cheylin 61, Golden Plains 53
Christian Family Educators 48, Heartland Christian 28
Circle 55, El Dorado 48
Clifton-Clyde 66, Onaga 30
Colby 62, Scott City 52
Concordia 55, Chapman 50
Cornerstone Family 59, Faith Christian, Mo. 31
Ellinwood 47, Kinsley 33
Ellis 45, Smith Center 41
Eureka 73, Bluestem 30
Frankfort 78, Troy 53
Garden City 43, Great Bend 34
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 45, Lakeside 43
Goddard-Eisenhower 67, Arkansas City 58
Goessel 57, Herington 21
Halstead 57, Hoisington 49
Hanover 66, Doniphan West 14
Hays 59, Liberal 54
Hesston 47, Lyons 35
Hiawatha 59, Royal Valley 55
Highland Park 66, Junction City 56
Hodgeman County 48, Kiowa County 42
Hoxie 56, Dighton 38
Hugoton 64, Goodland 34
Hutchinson 54, Valley Center 51
Hutchinson Trinity 49, Inman 40
Jefferson North 39, Atchison County 36
Jefferson West 55, Riverside 41
KC Harmon 53, KC Wyandotte 42
KC Piper 64, Tonganoxie 35
Kingman 65, Chaparral 47
Lakin 72, Wichita County 64
Larned 62, Hillsboro 59, OT
Leavenworth 73, KC Turner 6
Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 68, KC Christian 57
Little River 68, Solomon 39
Logan 43, Weskan 37
Macksville 63, Bucklin 41
Maize 46, Wichita Campus 45
Maize South 83, Andover 64
Marion 86, Ell-Saline 80
Marysville 56, Clay Center 55
McLouth 57, Horton 32
McPherson 55, Winfield 42
Meade 62, Minneola 45
Medicine Lodge 54, Douglass 47
Minneapolis 48, Southeast Saline 45
Ness City 87, Otis-Bison 50
Newton 75, Derby 70
Nickerson 56, Haven 30
Northern Valley 64, Triplains-Brewster 31
Nowata, Okla. 61, Caney Valley 47
Oakley 46, Hill City 28
Olathe East 68, SM East 61
Olathe South 54, Olathe Northwest 37
Olathe West 77, Olathe North 71
Osborne 67, Stockton 58
Oskaloosa 57, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 28
Perry-Lecompton 56, Nemaha Central 39
Phillipsburg 61, Hays-TMP-Marian 50
Pike Valley 60, Natoma 50
Pittsburg Colgan 52, Galena 32
Plainville 54, Norton 51
Pleasant Ridge 63, Valley Falls 57
Pratt 62, Smoky Valley 55, OT
Pratt Skyline 72, Pretty Prairie 45
Quinter 55, Rawlins County 34
Republic County 55, Ellsworth 41
Riley County 52, Wabaunsee 30
Rock Creek 52, St. Mary’s 50
Rock Hills 68, Lincoln 44
Rose Hill 49, Wellington 32
Rural Vista 53, Wakefield 22
SM South 57, Lawrence Free State 47, OT
SM West 57, Lawrence 55
Sabetha 55, Holton 45
Salina Central 54, Salina South 44
Salina Sacred Heart 63, Council Grove 42
Santa Fe Trail 81, Osawatomie 56
Sedgwick 56, Bennington 47
Silver Lake 64, Rossville 52
South Central 54, Pawnee Heights 43
South Gray 73, Southwestern Hts. 64
Spearville 58, Ingalls 39
Spring Hill 48, Louisburg 25
St. Francis 52, Oberlin-Decatur 32
St. John 60, Victoria 45
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 63, Chase 37
St. John’s Military 60, Flint Hills Christian 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Mill Valley 38
Stanton County 64, Cimarron 51
Syracuse 48, Sublette 36
Thunder Ridge 70, Tescott 19
Topeka 53, Washburn Rural 42
Topeka Hayden 53, Manhattan 43
Topeka Seaman 51, DeSoto 46
Topeka West 58, Emporia 35
University Academy, Mo. 69, Maranatha Academy 62
Washington County 69, Axtell 61
Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita West 42
Wichita Collegiate 60, Mulvane 52
Wichita East 62, Kapaun Mount Carmel 46
Wichita Heights 68, Wichita South 47
Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita Northwest 35
Wichita Trinity 77, Wichita Independent 36
Friday Girls Scores
Abilene 45, Wamego 42
Andale 51, Clearwater 37
Attica 42, Burrton 37
Augusta 41, Buhler 34
Baxter Springs 45, Frontenac 34
Bennington 37, Sedgwick 31
Berean Academy 50, Moundridge 29
Bishop Miege 64, St. James Academy 33
Caldwell 48, Sedan 36
Central Plains 95, La Crosse 13
Chaparral 53, Kingman 52, OT
Chapman 80, Concordia 69, OT
Cimarron 37, Stanton County 36
Circle 50, El Dorado 21
Clifton-Clyde 59, Onaga 14
Council Grove 51, Salina Sacred Heart 34
Cunningham 49, Hutchinson Central Christian 41
Derby 37, Newton 28
Elyria Christian 27, Centre 26
Emporia 37, Topeka West 31
Eureka 60, Bluestem 50
Frankfort 75, Troy 20
Garden Plain 25, Cheney 24
Gardner-Edgerton 0, SM North 0
Goddard 43, Andover Central 34
Goddard-Eisenhower 70, Arkansas City 39
Golden Plains 56, Cheylin 33
Hanover 65, Doniphan West 36
Haven 53, Nickerson 32
Hays-TMP-Marian 54, Phillipsburg 34
Herington 55, Goessel 32
Hesston 49, Lyons 17
Highland Park 73, Junction City 21
Hoxie 40, Dighton 30
Hugoton 62, Goodland 55
Hutchinson 40, Valley Center 28
Inman 31, Hutchinson Trinity 29
Jefferson North 39, Atchison County 36
Jefferson West 55, Riverside 38
KC Bishop Ward 71, Van Horn, Mo. 43
KC Piper 56, Tonganoxie 20
Kapaun Mount Carmel 43, Wichita East 41
Kinsley 60, Ellinwood 53, OT
Lakeside 57, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 44
Lansing 46, Basehor-Linwood 41
Larned 51, Hillsboro 37
Leavenworth 73, KC Turner 6
Liberal 55, Hays 34
Lincoln 39, Rock Hills 18
Little River 42, Solomon 35, OT
Maize 77, Wichita Campus 35
Maize South 60, Andover 27
Manhattan 40, Topeka Hayden 21
Maranatha Academy 39, University Academy, Mo. 18
Marion 45, Ell-Saline 25
Marysville 62, Clay Center 39
McLouth 48, Horton 46
McPherson 51, Winfield 21
Medicine Lodge 46, Douglass 41
Moscow def. Walsh, Colo., forfeit
Nemaha Central 50, Perry-Lecompton 23
Norton 59, Plainville 38
Oakley 36, Hill City 18
Olathe East 53, SM East 33
Olathe North 54, Olathe West 44
Olathe South 61, Olathe Northwest 47
Osawatomie 56, Santa Fe Trail 47
Oskaloosa 57, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 28
Otis-Bison 48, Ness City 25
Pittsburg Colgan 47, Galena 18
Pleasant Ridge 61, Valley Falls 49
Pratt 59, Smoky Valley 37
Rawlins County 54, Quinter 21
Republic County 56, Ellsworth 25
Riley County 61, Wabaunsee 51
Rock Creek 46, St. Mary’s 41
Royal Valley 57, Hiawatha 25
Rural Vista 68, Wakefield 14
Russell 54, Beloit 46
SM South 57, Lawrence Free State 47, OT
SM West 44, Lawrence 43
Sabetha 35, Holton 29
Salina Central 54, Salina South 40
Scott City 37, Colby 27
Shawnee Mission Christian 48, Topeka Heritage Christian 45
Silver Lake 40, Rossville 33
Smith Center 64, Ellis 38
South Central 57, Pawnee Heights 25
South Gray 58, Southwestern Hts. 16
South Haven 46, Flinthills 13
Southeast Saline 51, Minneapolis 50
St. Francis 53, Oberlin-Decatur 45
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 55, Chase 32
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Mill Valley 24
Stockton 49, Osborne 37
Sylvan-Lucas 61, Wilson 46
Syracuse 59, Sublette 47
Thunder Ridge 74, Tescott 33
Topeka 48, Washburn Rural 38
Topeka Seaman 60, DeSoto 40
Triplains-Brewster 52, Northern Valley 46
Ulysses 44, Holcomb 37, OT
Valley Heights 62, Centralia 41
Victoria 48, St. John 31
Washington County 46, Axtell 32
Wellington 66, Rose Hill 62
Weskan 58, Logan 29
Wetmore 44, Linn 38
Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Palco 28
Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Wichita West 28
Wichita Classical 39, Flint Hills Christian 16
Wichita Collegiate 46, Mulvane 28
Wichita County 57, Lakin 56
Wichita Heights 57, Wichita South 34
Wichita Sunrise 72, Manhattan CHIEF 23