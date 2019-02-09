GREAT BEND – Dolores M. Lapka, 88, passed away on Jan. 26, 2019, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Great Bend, to Vincente and Alejandra Gutierrez.

Dolores graduated from high school in 1950. She loved to polka dance, sew, make crafts, collect butterflies, and play Mexican train dominoes. She was also an avid bowler. She was a cub den mother, member of the Sunflower Polka Club and president of her class reunions. She also was a huge KU fan and enjoyed watching tennis.

She was united in marriage to Joseph Lapka, Sr., with this marriage came four children; Joseph Lapka, Jr. of Dodge City, Patricia Logan of Topeka, Marcia Peterson of Las Vegas and Dina Heier and husband Dennis of Quinter; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel Gutierrez and his wife Janet. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincente and Alejandra Gutierrez; one daughter, Marcia Peterson; four sisters, Norma Mounkes, Lucille Zero, Alberta Delgado and Katie Vesta; and one brother, Ishmael Gutierrez.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Stone Ridge Country Club, Great Bend.

