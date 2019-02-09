Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

GREAT BEND — Bruce A. Sloan, 69, passed away Feb. 1, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born March 17, 1949, at Baltimore, MD. He was a 1967 graduate of Great Bend High School, then pursued higher education, earning an MBA degree. Bruce served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam War, obtaining the rank of SSG.

A lifetime area resident of Great Bend, Bruce formerly lived in Topeka, Wichita, and Florida. He worked for Cessna Aircraft Credit Union, and later taught at Barton Community College. Bruce was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was an avid Kansas University Jayhawk fan. He loved to play golf and bowl, having started many youth bowling leagues. Survivors include, one son, Justin Sloan of Tampa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Betty (Nicolet) Sloan; and two sisters, Dell Hayden and Shirley (Sloan) Mueller.

A Graveside Inurnment Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wed., Jan. 13, 2019, with Rev. Morita Truman presiding, at the Great Bend Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the McConnell Air Force Base. Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530