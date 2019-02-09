GREAT BEND – Antonio Hernandez, 81, passed away Feb. 7, 2019, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita. He was born June 1, 1937 at Chihuahua, Mexico to Felipe & Guadalupe (Soto) Hernandez. He married Lazara Chacon November 20, 1960 at Granmorelos, Chihuahua, Mexico. She survives.

Coming from California in 1993, Antonio was a Great Bend resident. He was a welder at Guthrie Trailer Sales. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church and said many Catholic prayers for the congregation.

Survivors include, his wife, Lazara Hernandez of the home; two sons, Jesus A. Hernandez and Fredrico Hernandez; three daughters, Leticia Olivas, Concepcion Romo and Patricia Vasquez; one brother, Raul Hernandez; two sisters, Luzelena Estrada and Ema Corona; and 15 grandchildren, Angel Hernandez, Jehovany Hernandez, Rocio Olivas, Ashley Carrasco, Alejandra Romo, Daniel Hernandez, Victor Olivas, Ricky Hernandez, Joseluiz Vasquez, Elias Vasquez, Vanesa Vasquez, Crystal Hernandez, Marcos Romo, Jesse Hernandez and Miguel Vasquez.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Antonio Hernandez Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530