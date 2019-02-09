Almost Maine to open in Great Bend on Valentine’s Day

Looking for a romantic idea for Valentine’s Day and the weekend of? The Great Bend Community Theater has an answer. Get tickets for the romantic comedy Almost Maine by John Cariani.

The play blends surrealism with real life feelings and emotion when it comes to the subject of love. The New York Times calls it, “Thornton Wilder crossed with the Twilight Zone.” Almost Maine is directed by Doug Simmons. He states that what he loves most about directing the show is the opportunity to showcase the young talent in the area. The entire cast is under forty. Doug stated that it is the youngest cast in the eleven years that he has been associated with the Great Bend Community Theater.

ALMOST MAINE opens on Valentine’s Day, February 14 as well as shows that will be held on the 15th and 16th at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. on the 17th . Tickets are $12. There will also be a special wine and cheese party for just $10 at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 16.

Actor, Demetrius T. Johnson JR, says that he has had fun every night working on the show and that everyone has been great from day one. He further stated that his favorite part of acting at the Crest is getting know new faces.

This will be Elisa Stout’s theatrical debut. She says being on stage has been good for her, as it has been a good way of experiencing self-discovery, expression and creativity.

The full cast list is as follows: Mario Espino – Pete & Man, Elisa Stout – Ginette & Waitress, Marcus Mull – East & Lindall, Josie Hickey – Glory & Marci, Lyle Jones – Jimmy & Randy, Jessie Bronge – Sandrine, Shelly & Rhonda, Demetrius T. Johnson Jr – Steve & Phil, Terra DeCarolis – Gayle & Deena, Matt Mazouch – Chad & Dave, Erin Ferguson – Marvalyn & Hope. Assisting Doug at directing is Bonnie Leroy. Luke Abbott will be running sound and light.