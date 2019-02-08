Weekend Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night A slight chance of freezing drizzle between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of drizzle after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday A chance of freezing drizzle before 8am, then a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle between 8am and 9am, then a chance of drizzle after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Monday Night A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 45.