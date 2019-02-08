Weekend Weather

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Saturday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of freezing drizzle between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of drizzle after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Monday
A chance of freezing drizzle before 8am, then a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle between 8am and 9am, then a chance of drizzle after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 45.