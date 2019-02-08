SW Kan. woman with history of skipping court remains jailed on drug charge

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas woman arrested in Reno County on Jan. 30 for drug charges failed to get a bond reduction when she appeared in court Thursday.

Deborah Jones, 26, Liberal, is charged with trying to arrange a drug transaction using a cell phone in what the state says is the unlawful distribution of methamphetamine. Jones is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and interference with law enforcement.

Jones asked for a bond reduction for fear of losing her job in Liberal. However, she has prior crimes in both Seward and Meade counties. She also has a history of failing to appear in court, so Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan denied her request.

Jones will be back in court March 6.