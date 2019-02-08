Student won’t face charges after rifle found in car at Kan. high school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Free State High School student who left a hunting gun in his car in the school parking lot will not face charges.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Friday no charges would be filed because the student didn’t intend to commit a crime. Trial assistant Dorothy Kliem said the investigation found the student forgot the weapon was in his vehicle after a hunting trip.

The unloaded gun was discovered under the seat of the student’s vehicle in September.

School district officials said the weapon never left the vehicle.

A student at Lawrence High School was arrested Wednesday after a handgun was allegedly discovered in his backpack. That was fourth time in the past year that a gun was reported in possession of a student at a Lawrence high school.