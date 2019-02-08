Sheriff: 2 Ellsworth Co. suspects arrested for alleged kidnapping, robbery

ELLIS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect following a aggravated robbery in Ellis County.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Hays dispatch was notified of an aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping that occurred in the 1300 block of Spring Hill Road in Ellis County, according to a media release.

Deputies identified the victim as a 20-year-old Hays man who was walking in the southwest area of Hays when a male acquaintance offered him a ride.

After accepting the ride, the victim was intentionally driven into the county against his will. Another male emerged from the truck of the vehicle, through the back seat, and robbed the victim at gunpoint. After robbing the victim of $1,800 in cash, as well as personal belongings, the victim was forced to jump from the moving vehicle, causing him minor injury.

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified and arrested two Ellsworth County men in connection to the incident. Authorities have not released the name of the alleged victim or the suspects.