Police: Kansas man shot, witnesses uncooperative with investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery involving a firearm.

Just after 2:00a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the Brass Rail Bar, 401 NE Emmett in Topeka on a report of a fight in the parking lot, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers were advised that there was also a report of a shooting. Police located a male victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries in the rear parking lot. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim and witnesses are being uncooperative at this time. Detectives are following up on some leads and have not release the victim’s name.