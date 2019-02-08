Local students named to fall 2018 Deans Honor Roll at FHSU

Local and area students are among the 1,606 students named by deans at Fort Hays State University to the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2018 semester.

The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.

Students are listed alphabetically by county, city and zip with their classifications and, for those who have declared them, majors. This list does not include students from other states, students from other countries or students who requested privacy.

Students without classifications are students seeking a second degree or are students who, though full time, are not seeking degrees.

BARTON

Albert (67511): Colin James Regan is a junior majoring in general studies (business).

Claflin (67525): Layne Charles Bieberle is a senior majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Kylie Kay Lamatsch is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Ruth Anne Potter is a senior majoring in art (interior design).

Michael James Ryan is a junior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Kaycee Steiner is a junior majoring in health and human performance (health promotion).

Colton Allen Zink is a senior majoring in biology (natural resources).

Ellinwood (67526): Sarah Cherry is majoring in education (early childhood unified).

Rachel Marie Doll is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Nichole Greta Hartman is a freshman majoring in history.

Cody James Lytle is a senior majoring in criminal justice.

Danae Patten is a senior majoring in nursing.

Great Bend (67530): Brandon Michael Ball is a senior majoring in technology studies (education).

Christopher Andrew Ball is a freshman majoring in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking).

Molli Renae Banks is a freshman majoring in art (studio).

Colby Allen Barton is a senior majoring in biology (natural resources).

Jose Andres Batres is a junior majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Michala Rose Bieker is a junior majoring in education (early childhood unified).

Nicole D. Bieker is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Kori Nicole Birzer is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Miranda L. Brown is a junior majoring in nursing.

Carlos Alonso Castaneda is a senior majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Kaylie Marie Doll is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Jonathan Robert Emig is a senior majoring in biology.

Christopher Dale Engler is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Aubrey Nichole Habash is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Brigette Nicole Hartman is a senior majoring in psychology.

Kiley Breann Heine is a senior majoring in sociology.

Blake Allen Hinson is a senior majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Kaitlyn Nicole Jerke is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Jes Clara Kachanes is a junior majoring in music (performance).

Ryan Kohman is a junior majoring in history.

Kaylan Janel Lagerman is a senior majoring in psychology.

Elsi May Miller is a junior majoring in biology (natural resources).

Macy Grace Moyers is a junior majoring in biology.

Allison Diane Muth is a sophomore majoring in organizational leadership.

Madison Paige Otter is a sophomore majoring in art (graphic design).

Christian Rivas is a sophomore majoring in criminal justice.

Jamie L. Rowan is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Briana L. Schenk is a junior majoring in finance (banking).

Jaci Rose Schremmer is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Karisa Corrine Schremmer is a junior majoring in finance.

Kameko Marie Schultz is a senior majoring in social work.

Kimberlyn Sinclair is a sophomore majoring in education (early childhood unified).

Morgan Frances Stevens is a senior majoring in general studies (massage therapy).

Addison Ann Westhoff is a sophomore majoring in art (education).

Hoisington (67544): Jeremy Ray Breit is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.

Emma Marie Harmon is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Savannah Beth Rose is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Presley Denae Smith is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Madison L. Wilborn is a junior majoring in nursing.

Olmitz (67564): Krista Claire Schneider is a freshman majoring in nursing.

ELLSWORTH

Ellsworth (67439): Jeanae Dayle Brungardt is a freshman.

Jessie E. Graves is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Wilson (67490): Anna Catherine Criswell is a sophomore majoring in English (teaching).

Emmery Taylor Ristvedt is a junior majoring in health and human performance.

PAWNEE

Burdett (67523): Regan Nicole Carlson is a freshman majoring in biology (education).

Garfield (67529): Candice Marie Peterson is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Larned (67550): Jennifer Anne Applequist is a junior majoring in accounting.

Katelyn Nacole Baker is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Alysa Paige Byrum is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Alyssa Pauline Clark is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Braeden Andrew Corman is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Wesley Davis is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Colton Hunter Gladow is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Rebecca Brooke Griffin is a junior majoring in art (graphic design).

Alexis Nicole Langdon is a senior majoring in accounting (public).

Maci Erin Perez is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport management).

Sierra Ann Smith is a freshman majoring in chemistry.

Rebekah Lynn Thomas is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Rozel (67574): Micaela Dawn Polson is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).

RICE

Little River (67457): Taylor Marie Rolfs is a junior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).

Lyons (67554): Jamie Lee Ash is a senior majoring in general studies.

Kassidy Kaye Clarke is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Monica Paola Gamez is a junior majoring in social work.

Odalis G. Ordaz-Landeros is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Kayla Lee Reid is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Seongnamsi (67554): Mikyung Jang is a freshman.

Sterling (67579): Codi Reagan Custer is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Holly Renee Davis is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.

Nicole Suzanne Dowell is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Caleb Mathew Hendricks is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Allison Pearl Schweizer is a junior majoring in management (entrepreneurship).

RUSH

Bison (67520): Benjamin Thomas Cornwell is a senior majoring in art (studio).

Eleanor Astrid Cornwell is a junior majoring in art (studio).

La Crosse (67548): Chase Tyler Klozenbucher is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Kate Rues is a freshman.

Melissa Deann Schlegel is majoring in elementary education.

Morgan Leeann West is a junior majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Otis (67565): Clayton Berni is a sophomore majoring in communication.

Timken (67575): Shawna Rae Serpan is a senior majoring in biology (education).

RUSSELL

Dorrance (67634): Patrick Michael Kepka is a junior majoring in agriculture.

Gorham (67640): Macey Jade Steckel is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Samantha J. Windholz is majoring in education (early childhood unified).

Lucas (67648): Dylan Reh Streit is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Brianna Leigh Walter is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Paradise (67658): Gracyn Starr Miller is a junior majoring in foreign language (Spanish for specific purposes).

Russell (67665): Seth Joel Boxberger is a sophomore majoring in mathematics (teaching).

Matthew Michael Buhrle is a sophomore majoring in athletic training.

Alexia Jaye Charbonneau is a sophomore majoring in biology (health professions).

Amy Dollison is a junior majoring in general studies (massage therapy).

Bernadette Mary Franks is a senior majoring in sociology.

Kyleigh Rene Kasper is a junior majoring in general science (biology).

Alyssa Jordan Searles is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Devin Thomas is a senior majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

Chelsi Nikole McReynolds is a senior majoring in elementary education.

STAFFORD

St. John (67576): Erin Koelsch is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

Tia Danielle Smith is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Nathan R. Ward is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Stafford (67578): Harlee Marie Mead is a sophomore majoring in accounting.