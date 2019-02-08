Great Bend Post

KWEC offers winter kids’ Saturday on Feb. 16

Kick those winter doldrums by attending Kansas Wetland Education Center’s Winter Kids’ Saturday, Feb. 16, from 9:30-11 a.m.

Meet some live winter birds, dissect an owl pellet and create a bone chart. Then we’ll head outside to look for some winter birds and participate in the national Backyard Bird Count. Bring warm clothes for the out-of-doors portion of the event. KWEC will provide binoculars, but if you have your own, bring them too.

Designed for children ages 6 through 12, Winter Kids’ Saturday is offered at no charge. Children age 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-registration is required by Feb. 13. To register, or for more information, call 620-566-1456 or 1-877-243-9268. The maximum class size is 20 children. Although there is no program charge, donations for supplies are always appreciated.