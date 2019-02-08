Koch family not pressing charges against Kan. man accused of gate-crashing

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The family of conservative billionaire Charles Koch isn’t pushing for property damage charges against a man who’s accused of driving through the private gate of a home.

40-year-old Aron James White is charged with ramming an officer’s patrol car last month. The collision injured an officer and passenger. But court records show that the residents requested that no charges be filed for damage to their property.

Police at the crime scene said White also rammed a private security vehicle before driving through a security gate. Authorities hadn’t publicly identified the Kochs as victims in the case, but records show that Chase Koch, the son of Charles Koch, lives at the address listed in police reports.

Koch Industries spokesman Rob Carlton declined a request for comment.