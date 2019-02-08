Kansas sheriff pleads not guilty to theft, misuse of public funds

GEARY COUNTY —Sheriff Tony Wolf appeared in Geary County District Court Friday for an arraignment hearing on a charge of felony theft and a misdemeanor count of misuse of public funds.

According to Defense Attorney Barry Clark, Wolf entered a not guilty plea to the charges. A trial has been scheduled in the case on May 8 and 9.

Wolf was arrested Oct. 18 at the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on the felony theft count for allegedly giving a county-owned firearm as a gift, and in a separate matter for the alleged misuse of public funds.