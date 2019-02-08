Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Kansas sheriff pleads not guilty to theft, misuse of public funds

by

GEARY COUNTY —Sheriff Tony Wolf appeared in Geary County District Court Friday for an arraignment hearing on a charge of felony theft and a misdemeanor count of misuse of public funds.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf

According to Defense Attorney Barry Clark, Wolf entered a not guilty plea to the charges. A trial has been scheduled in the case on May 8 and 9.

Wolf was arrested Oct. 18 at the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on the felony theft count for allegedly giving a county-owned firearm as a gift, and in a separate matter for the alleged misuse of public funds.