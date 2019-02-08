Kansas City-area man accused of stabbing father with sword

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged violent attack on a family member.

On Wednesday evening, police were called to a residence on Gregory Lane in Raytown, according to court records reported in a media release from police.

Callers had informed police dispatch that 29-year-old Christopher J. Wilson had stabbed his father with a sword.

The first officer on scene encountered a man leaving the residence. He had a knife in his hand. The officer also observed a sword on the front porch.

A woman inside yelled, “He stabbed him.” Police took Wilson into custody, and an older man was found in the kitchen on the floor in a pool of blood. Responding officers provided immediate care to the victim and applied tourniquets to try to stop the bleeding.

The victim told police that his son pushed him to the floor and stabbed him. The victim’s wife also described the attack.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Thursday that Wilson faces Assault 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges, according to the release. He remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.