Friday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Lagerald Vick is taking a leave of absence from the basketball program, leaving the No. 13 Jayhawks even more short-handed as they face an uphill climb to a 15th straight Big 12 title. Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement Thursday night that Vick has “some personal matters that require his immediate attention.” Self said there is no timetable for his return.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are already planning their future around signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a long-term contract, even though the league MVP can’t sign an extension until after next season. General manager Bret Veach says some of the financial decisions made dating back to a year ago were done with Mahomes in mind. Some speculate Mahomes could sign the NFL’s first $200 million deal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals scuffled most of last season before catching fire late, when an influx of young prospects began to arrive. Those up-and-coming guys will form the cornerstone of the future, which many in the organization believe is bright. Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12 in Surprise, Arizona.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has emerged as perhaps the biggest threat to rival Kansas’ Big 12 dominance this season. The Wildcats knocked off the Jayhawks on Tuesday night, and after Baylor’s loss to Texas, they sit alone atop the league standings. They already have a road win over Iowa State on the resume with a stretch of winnable games on the horizon.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is coming out of retirement to lead the new Dallas franchise in the reincarnation of the XFL. Stoops was named coach and general manager of the Dallas team. The home of baseball’s Texas Rangers will be the home field for the XFL franchise when the league starts in the spring of 2020. The 58-year-old Stoops was vague about the reasons when he abruptly retired less than two years ago after 18 seasons with the Sooners.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NCAA is facing more than 300 lawsuits from former college football players who claim their concussions were mistreated, leading to medical issues spanning from headaches to depression and in some cases early onset Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. The sheer volume of the cases seems daunting. Legal experts say those seeking damages akin to the NFL’s billion-dollar settlement with its former players have a challenging case to make.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Marc Gasol was moved before yesterday’s trade deadline, but Anthony Davis remained in New Orleans. The Toronto Raptors picked up Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas, CJ Miles, Delon Wright and a second-round draft pick in 2024. The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t put together a strong enough package to the Pelicans’ liking for Davis, who will go back into the trade market after the season ends.

UNDATED (AP) — Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have selected their rosters for the Feb. 17 NBA All-Star game in Charlotte. James chose Kevin Durant with the first overall pick before taking Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden for his starting lineup. Antetokounmpo will start Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George and hometown favorite Kemba Walker.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) from the Miami Marlins for catcher Jorge Alfaro, two pitching prospects and $250,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation. The 27-year-old Realmuto was a first-time All-Star last season before ending the year hitting .277 with career highs of 21 homers, 74 RBIs and an OPS of .825. The Phillies also give up their top pitching prospect in 20-year-old right-hander Sixto Sanchez, along with left-hander Will Stewart.

UNDATED (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson has died at 83 after being in failing health and in hospice care at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. Robinson is the only player to earn the MVP award in both leagues and became the first black manager when he took over the Cleveland Indians in 1975. The menacing slugger ranked fourth in major league history with 586 home runs when he retired as a player in 1976.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson hit every fairway while firing a 6-under 65 in the first round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. According to the PGA Tour, it was the seventh time Mickelson has hit every fairway in a single round and the first time since Torrey Pines 21 years ago. The accurate performance leaves him one stroke behind co-leaders Scott Langley and Brian Gay, who closed out the front nine with five straight birdies for a 29 at the turn.

Thursday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Gonzaga 92 San Francisco 62

Final (12) Houston 77 UCF 68

Final (20) Iowa 77 Indiana 72

Final (25) Cincinnati 69 Memphis 64

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

