Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/7)

BOOKED: Jennifer Baldwin of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: James Harbison on a Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Rebecca Muckenthaler for a hold for court.

BOOKED: Billy Hamilton of Gorham on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Tyler Schwager on Barton County probation serve sentence.

BOOKED: Garrett Buckbee on Barton County District Court warrant for non-residential burglary, theft and criminal damage to property with a bond of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dale Byerly of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for disorderly conduct with a bond set at $250 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Melissa Loveall on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, released by order of court through GBMC Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Eric Ehster of Hoisington on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, released by order of the court through GBMC Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Andrew Delgadillo of Great Bend on BCDC warrant credited for time served. Transported to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office on their warrant.

RELEASED: James Harbison received a $100,000 OR bond on BTDC case. Released to Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office on a Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear.