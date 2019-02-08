Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball Announces new equity partner

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce Julie Wondra has been promoted to partner.

“Julie has been a valued member of our team for more than a decade,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “I know she will continue her commitment to going above and beyond for our clients in her new role. Congratulations, Julie!”

In her new role, Wondra will continue serving a variety of clients, leading the firm’s Manufacturing Industry team, and serving as the firm’s Affordable Care Act specialist.

Wondra graduated cum laude from Kansas State University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and again in 2006 with a Master of Accountancy. After two years at a Big 4 accounting firm in Kansas City, she joined the ABBB team as a staff accountant in 2008. A member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) and the Kansas Society of CPAs (KSCPA), Wondra is the 2013 recipient of the AICPA/KSCPA Women to Watch Emerging Leader award. In addition, she is a graduate of the KSCPA’s “20 up to 40” leadership program and Leadership McPherson. Wondra is a Claflin, Kansas native and currently resides in McPherson, Kansas.