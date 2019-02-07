Why conceal carry classes are still a good idea

In 2015, then Governor Sam Brownback signed into law a bill that made Kansas the sixth state to allow “constitutional carry.” The new allowed Kansans 21 and older to carry concealed firearms regardless of whether they had obtained a permit. Opponents of the bill had concerns about safety, noting that law enforcement officials raised concerns about the lack of training. Now over three and a half years later, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says he has not noticed any significant problems that have come from that new legislation.

Brian Bellendir Audio

The law also meant that gun owners did not have to take a conceal carry class although Bellendir highly recommends gun owners do so.

Brian Bellendir Audio

The next conceal carry class that the county offers will be held on March 30th and will cost the gun owner just $50.00. Contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office for more information or to sign up.

Training is still required for anyone who wants to carry a concealed gun in the 36 states that accept Kansas permits.