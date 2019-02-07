Two Kansas men indicted on federal carjacking charges

TOPEKA, KAN. – Two Kansas men were indicted Wednesday on federal carjacking charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Chauncey Elliott Lyles, 19, Topeka, Kan., and Mathdaniel Squirrel, 22, Topeka, Kan., were charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of carjacking. In addition, Lyles was charged with brandishing a .223 caliber American Tactical rifle during a carjacking.

The indictment alleges that on Jan. 30 the defendants threatened two drivers and stole their cars, a 2007 Cadillac DTS and a 2013 Dodge Dart. When police responded, the defendants fled in the Dodge Dart. They hit a tree in the 400 block of northeast Freeman and fled on foot before police took them into custody.

If convicted, they face the following penalties:

Conspiracy: Up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the conspiracy count.

Carjacking: Up to 15 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Brandishing a firearm in a carjacking: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.