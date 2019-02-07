Thursday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Les Miles and Kansas State counterpart Chris Klieman have wrapped up their initial recruiting classes. Now, the two new coaches in the Sunflower State will turn their attention toward the offseason program and spring football, while also laying the foundation for their first full recruiting cycle.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year deal with reliever Brad Boxberger. The 30-year-old right-hander, a former All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays, had a 4.89 ERA and 32 saves with the Diamondbacks last season. He became a free agent when Arizona failed to offer a 2019 contract by the Nov. 30 deadline.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma and Texas each had only one spot to fill in their top-10 recruiting classes. The four Big 12 schools with new coaches were a bit busier during the second signing period. New Kansas coach Les Miles added nine players, including a running back that had been a long-time commitment to Michigan. Texas Tech and Kansas State each signed seven more players. West Virginia signed only three, but kept all 16 players who signed in December before coach Dana Holgorsen left for Houston.

UNDATED (AP) — League-leading Kansas State travels to Baylor to highlight this weekend’s Big 12 action. The Wildcats vaulted into first place in the league with a 74-67 win over Kansas in Manhattan.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kerwin Roach II scored 21 points and Matt Coleman scored III scored 18, as Texas cruised to an 84-72 win over Baylor that knocks the Bears out of a tie for first place in the Big 12. Baylor had won six in a row to claw to the top of the league before running into a Texas team that could hardly miss on its home court. Texas shot 61 percent in the first half, led by 15 at halftime and was in control the entire way.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — JD Miller made a short fadeaway jumper in the final second and TCU beat Oklahoma State 70-68. The Frogs had to rally after blowing a 13-point lead in the second half. They finished the game with a 10-3 run. Desmond Bane had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, for TCU.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals, helping the Golden State Warriors to a 141-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. After the win, Durant expressed frustration with all the talk about where might play next season.

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 19 points in his third triple-double, Dorian Finney-Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the new-look Dallas Mavericks made another move by trading Harrison Barnes while beating the Charlotte Hornets 99-93. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 12 points in his Dallas debut after the blockbuster deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks. Dallas announced after the game it is sending Barnes to Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — James Harden and the Houston Rockets are finding their rhythm at the right time. Harden made eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points, helping Houston beat the Sacramento Kings 127-101 on Wednesday night. The Rockets close out a four-game trip with their third consecutive victory.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its players are discussing bold changes to spark the sport. They include a three-batter minimum before a pitching change except at the start of an inning, a single trade deadline set before the All-Star break and expanded rosters. The union is renewing its push to extend the designated hitter to the National League. And management is proposing expanding minimum time on the disabled list.

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Lindsey Vonn is sitting out downhill training again, two days after her crash in the super-G at the world championships. Vonn got the wind knocked out of her after hitting the safety nets and was left with bruises on her face and a puffy right eye. Vonn’s spokeswoman Claire Abbe tells The Associated Press, “She’s good, just resting. She’ll plan to run the course again for sure before Sunday.” The 34-year-old Vonn has announced she will retire after Sunday’s downhill.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (6) Nevada 98 Colorado St. 82

Final OT (14) Villanova 66 Creighton 59

Final (19) Wisconsin 56 Minnesota 51

Final OT (21) LSU 92 Mississippi St. 88

Final (24) Maryland 60 Nebraska 45

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 135 Denver 130

Final Milwaukee 148 Washington 129

Final New Orleans 125 Chicago 120

Final Dallas 99 Charlotte 93

Final Utah 116 Phoenix 88

Final Houston 127 Sacramento 101

Final Golden State 141 San Antonio 102