Sheriff: Space heater blamed for fire at rural Kan. home

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas woman lost her home after a fire Wednesday morning southeast of Salina.

A passerby noticed flames coming from the roof of the house at 5493 S. Cunningham Road and notified authorities, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When the firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed, he said.

The house valued at $55,000 was a total loss. Ten cats also died in the blaze.

The 65-year-old homeonwer was not at home at the time. She told authorities that she had left a space heater on in the house.