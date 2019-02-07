Second Kansas sheriff reports DNA collection scam

SEDGWICK COUNTY — For the second time this week, a sheriff’s department in Kansas is reporting a DNA collection scam.

On Tuesday, Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr reported the scam that included a man calling, claiming to be a deputy sheriff and telling residents in an around Dodge City they had missed their DNA swab meeting. To pay it off they must get a Google Play Card. The scammer called from (620) 801-3184.

On Thursday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said they had been notified of a similar a scam involving someone identifying himself as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office and telling potential victims they had violated the Offender Registration Act by not having their DNA collected. The scammers told the victims they could pay fines to avoid being arrested. Lt. Tim Myers said the sheriff’s office does not collect fines by phone and reminded the public not give personal information out to someone who calls you. Do not pay someone over the phone with a credit card, debit card, gift card or prepaid debit card unless you initiated the purchase. If you have been a victim of this scam call the local law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction.