Police look for truck that rammed vehicles on dealer lot in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of vandalism and asking the public for help to identify a vehicle.

According to a social media report from Topeka police, just after 12:30a.m. February 2, a driver struck vehicles in the lot of John Hoffer Chrysler Jeep, 3220 SW Topeka Boulevard.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a blue truck, possibly with an extended cab.

If you were in the area and witnessed this, or know any information contact police. The dealership is also offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.