Police: Kan. homicide victim found near key to stolen vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the killing of a man whose body was found near the key to stolen vehicle.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler says officers found the man dead of an apparent gunshot wound early Thursday after they were dispatched to the scene of a shooting. Investigators found a car key next to the victim that belonged to a vehicle that had been stolen from the Legends Honda dealership near the Kansas Speedway.

Officers found the vehicle in a nearby parking lot with multiple holes in it. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.