Police identify Kan. man who died of gunshot wound near health club

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help with more information.

Just after 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a shooting call at the Genesis Health Club parking lot in the 3700 Block of East 13th Street North, according to officer Paul Cruz.

A citizen discovered an injured victim and provided aid until EMS arrived. EMS pronounced the victim dead just before 9p.m., according to Cruz.

Investigators determined the victim identified as 22-year-old Lorenzo Wade of Wichita died from a gunshot wound.

Police are working to determine exactly where the shooting occurred, according to Cruz. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.