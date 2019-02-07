Paraquat Application Management

Paraquat could play a major role as a herbicide option in addressing resistant weeds. K-State agronomy researcher Marshall Hay spoke on this topic at the recent Cover Your Acres Conference that covers quite a gamut of topics relating to crop production in the High Plains. Hay goes into detail of why paraquat is drawing more attention because of its potential for being a response to weed resistance to glyphosate herbicide.

Hay says a couple of the keys to paraquat management are application nozzle selection and tank mixing options.

Hay says for more guidance on paraquat usage, refer to K-State’s 2019 Chemical Weed Control Guide, which is available online at www.agronomy.ksu.edu or from your local Extension office.