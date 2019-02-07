NW Kansas man sentenced for attempted indecent solicitation of child

TREGO COUNTY —On Tuesday, Eric Wayne Clayville of Goodland was sentenced to 60 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections consecutive to a Sherman County felony case with a sentence of 27 months in KDOC for a total of 87 months in KDOC, according to a media release from the Trego County Attorney.

Clayville was convicted of attempted aggravated indecent solicitation with a child and four counts of interference with law enforcement on Dec. 21 in Trego County District Court.

Clayville will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime post-release once released from KDOC. Clayville’s convictions stem from an incident that occurred in WaKeeney on June 26.

The WaKeeney Police Department, the Trego County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol all assisted in the investigation of this case. The case was prosecuted by the Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon.