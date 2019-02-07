Kansas woman dies after car rear-ends KDOT truck on I-70

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 3:30a.m. Thursday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Dana MichelleThowe, 51, Topeka, was eastbound in Interstate 70 at Fairlawn. The vehicle was traveling too fast for road conditions and rear-ended a 2003 Sterling KDOT truck doing snow removal.

Thowe was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver Wasson, Caleb AnthonyWasson, 39, Topeka was not injured. Thowe was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.