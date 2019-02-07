Important dates for taxpayers in Barton County

The Barton County Appraiser’s Office has the responsibility to discover, list, appraise, and maintain records to all taxable and exempt real and personal property within the county. Reminding citizens of upcoming tax dates helps make their responsibility easier.

Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock says the Appraiser’s Office is in the process of establishing values for all real estate in the county. Values will be mailed out no later than March 1.

Phil Hathcock Audio

To assist with the filing, the office has mailed renditions to all owners on file. The deadline for oil/gas properties is April 1. Valuations on personal property, including oil and gas, will be mailed to taxpayers on or before May 1.

Again, any questions about deadlines, taxes, or renditions can be directed to the Appraiser’s Office at 620-793-1821.